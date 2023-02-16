Columbus air travel slowly improving

Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Nearly 83% of domestic flights from John Glenn International Airport departed on time last November, slightly better than the national rate.

The big picture: Nationwide, airlines performed admirably throughout the fall of 2022, with on-time departure rates at or above 80% between September and November, per the latest Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

That's up significantly from last summer, when staff shortages and foul weather combined to muck up the complex, interconnected web that is the air travel system.

Zoom in: Across our 28 Axios Local cities, the Washington, D.C., area's Dulles International Airport had the best on-time performance in November, at 88%.

Denver — where brutal storms often snarl wintertime operations — had the lowest, at 76%.

Yes, but: This dataset doesn't include December's air travel meltdown, particularly at Southwest Airlines, which led to thousands of cancellations and delays nationwide, including locally.

Be smart: Because airlines' systems and routes are so interconnected, problems at one airport or region tend to cascade across the country.

On-time performance also tends to dip in the busy summer and winter seasons.

What we're watching: How airport performance might be impacted by increasing demand.