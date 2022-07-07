Don't expect easy air travel this summer

Planning to fly this summer? Be sure to pack some patience.

Piloting the news: Facing staffing shortages, airlines' struggles to keep pace with a sudden upswing in demand is leading to delays and cancellations, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

Why it matters: After being stuck at home for the past couple summers, people are eager to fly again.

A pandemic-era record number of Americans took to the skies over the Fourth of July weekend despite predictions of a hellish few days for air travel, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

By the numbers: In the first four months of 2022, just 73.5% of arrivals to John Glenn Columbus International Airport were on time, according to the most recent U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data.

The only lower year-to-date figure over the past decade was in 2014, a year skewed by bad winter weather.

More than 4.4% of arrivals were canceled, more than double the average for a typical year.

Since Memorial Day, passenger traffic has been about 90% of what it was during the same time frame in 2019, airport spokesperson Sarah McQuaide tells Axios.

Meanwhile, a below-average 78.6% of departures were on time and a well-above-average 4.5% were canceled.

What we're watching: With the busiest travel months of the year upon us, the worst could be yet to come.

✈️ Travel tips: Book early flights, which allow for some scheduling wiggle room in case of delays.

Arrive at least 90 minutes before domestic flights and two hours for international.

Don't get slowed down at security by bringing prohibited items.

Get a REAL ID to be federally compliant by May 3, 2023.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: I had my worst-ever travel experience by far in December. Passengers weren't informed until after fully boarding that the plane didn't have a pilot and we had to get off.

Two hours and many vending machine snacks later, the flight was canceled.

Granted, it was a redeye on Spirit Airlines, so I guess you get what you pay for, huh?

📬 We want to know: What have your COVID-era travel experiences been like? Email [email protected]