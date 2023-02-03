Orchards, improv and plays: What to do this weekend

🌺 Escape to the tropics at Franklin Park Conservatory's annual orchids exhibition.

10am-5pm daily through March 12. $15-22, but free for Franklin County residents this Sunday!

👏 Crown your favorite improv duo at the Nest Theatre's Dual Duel.

9:30pm tonight. $12.

🦊 Learn about the animals and plants that call Ohio home and meet a few during Wild Ohio Weekend at the Ohio History Center.

10am-4pm Saturday-Sunday. $10-16. Kids 3 and under free!

🍽️ Book a tour with Columbus Food Adventures on Saturday to explore local eats.

11am, Short North ($68) and 2:30pm, Grandview Ave. ($62).

🗓️ And don't forget to check out our guide to local Black History Month events, with some happening this weekend.

🍺 Enjoy drinks and a drag show at Brewdog's Valentine's Drag Brunch.

11am-3pm Saturday. $15.

🖼️ Hop to the Short North for this month's Gallery Hop, featuring new art exhibits, street performers, vendors and business promotions.

3-7pm Saturday. Free!

🪡 Watch a local adaption of "Intimate Apparel," a play about "love, resilience and the triumph of the human spirit."