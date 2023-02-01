Black History Month events in Columbus
Today kicks off Black History Month, an opportunity to celebrate and educate about Black heritage and culture.
Some activities to put on your calendar:
🧭 Book a trip with Columbus Black History Tours to explore landmarks with a local historian, or use this online guide to plan your own route.
- Available upon request.
📚 Learn about the Underground Railroad's local impact at area library branches.
- 5:30pm tonight, 5590 Karl Road. Free! More dates and locations.
🎞️ Recognize the pioneers of African American cinema at Gateway Film Center, with a reception before the feature presentation.
- 5:30pm Friday, "The Scar of Shame" (1929); 5:30pm March 3, "Birthright" (1938). $12.50.
🎻 Listen to youth ensemble Urban Strings play music by African American composers at area library branches.
- 3pm Saturday, 115 Franklin St., Canal Winchester. Free! More dates and locations.
🎶 Enjoy a performance by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra at the Columbus Museum of Art.
- 2-3:30pm Feb. 12. Free!
🍿 Watch movies celebrating Black joy at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington.
- 2pm Feb. 12, "Soul." Free, but reservations required. More screenings.
🎨 Honor local artist Aminah Robinson at the King Arts Complex with art activities and workshops for all ages.
- 8:30-11:30am (kids) or 2-4:30pm (adults) Feb. 18. Free, but registration required.
📍 Discuss the harmful history of discriminatory redlining in Columbus at the Main Library with a panel of researchers and advocates.
- 1-2:30pm Feb. 18. Free!
🫖 Visit the Tea Room at the Ohio History Center, a cultural forum, to learn about the African American Tea Ceremony that began in the 19th century.
- 11am-1:30pm Feb. 18. $25.
🌍 Join a weeklong celebration of unity, the theme of this year's African American Heritage Festival at Ohio State University.
- Feb. 23-March 5. Free!
🎥 Watch a documentary highlighting local artists amid civil unrest, "As a Matter of Black," and join filmmaker Donte Woods-Spikes afterwards for a discussion.
- 1-3pm Feb. 26 at the Ohio History Center. $15.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.