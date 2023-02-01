Black History Month events in Columbus

Today kicks off Black History Month, an opportunity to celebrate and educate about Black heritage and culture.

Some activities to put on your calendar:

🧭 Book a trip with Columbus Black History Tours to explore landmarks with a local historian, or use this online guide to plan your own route.

Available upon request.

📚 Learn about the Underground Railroad's local impact at area library branches.

5:30pm tonight, 5590 Karl Road. Free! More dates and locations.

🎞️ Recognize the pioneers of African American cinema at Gateway Film Center, with a reception before the feature presentation.

5:30pm Friday, "The Scar of Shame" (1929); 5:30pm March 3, "Birthright" (1938). $12.50.

🎻 Listen to youth ensemble Urban Strings play music by African American composers at area library branches.

3pm Saturday, 115 Franklin St., Canal Winchester. Free! More dates and locations.

🎶 Enjoy a performance by the Columbus Cultural Orchestra at the Columbus Museum of Art.

2-3:30pm Feb. 12. Free!

🍿 Watch movies celebrating Black joy at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington.

2pm Feb. 12, "Soul." Free, but reservations required. More screenings.

🎨 Honor local artist Aminah Robinson at the King Arts Complex with art activities and workshops for all ages.

8:30-11:30am (kids) or 2-4:30pm (adults) Feb. 18. Free, but registration required.

📍 Discuss the harmful history of discriminatory redlining in Columbus at the Main Library with a panel of researchers and advocates.

1-2:30pm Feb. 18. Free!

🫖 Visit the Tea Room at the Ohio History Center, a cultural forum, to learn about the African American Tea Ceremony that began in the 19th century.

11am-1:30pm Feb. 18. $25.

🌍 Join a weeklong celebration of unity, the theme of this year's African American Heritage Festival at Ohio State University.

Feb. 23-March 5. Free!

🎥 Watch a documentary highlighting local artists amid civil unrest, "As a Matter of Black," and join filmmaker Donte Woods-Spikes afterwards for a discussion.