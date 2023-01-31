58 mins ago - Things to Do

The heated rivalry between Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck

Tyler Buchanan
Gobbler's Knob outside of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The famous Gobbler's Knob outside of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Last Groundhog Day I made the inexcusable oversight of only citing Punxsutawney Phil's forecast in our newsletter.

  • A few of you kindly pointed out the error, which I certainly won't make twice.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania's Phil may be nationally famous. But smart Ohioans know our official state groundhog is Marion's Buckeye Chuck, a title Ohio's legislature bestowed upon the original groundhog way back in 1979.

  • Fans and journalists have passionately debated the rival groundhogs' prognosticating abilities for years.

What we're watching: Event host WMRN-AM is still advertising a live Buckeye Chuck event for 7am Thursday.

📬 We want to know: What forecast will you be watching? Are you on Team Chuck or Team Phil? Email [email protected]

A statue of a Punxsutawney groundhog wearing a reporter's outfit, holding a notebook.
Tyler "interviews" a groundhog reporter outside the Punxsutawney Spirit newspaper office.
