The famous Gobbler's Knob outside of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Why it matters: Pennsylvania's Phil may be nationally famous. But smart Ohioans know our official state groundhog is Marion's Buckeye Chuck, a title Ohio's legislature bestowed upon the original groundhog way back in 1979.

Fans and journalists have passionately debated the rival groundhogs' prognosticating abilities for years.

What we're watching: Event host WMRN-AM is still advertising a live Buckeye Chuck event for 7am Thursday.

But last week, a spokesperson told the Marion Star it was "unclear" if the groundhog would make an appearance following criticism from PETA and closure of the business that supplied the animal.

