1 hour ago - News
How locals handle wintertime
Thank you to our readers who shared strategies for surviving the winter doldrums.
🚶♀️ Katherine F.: "Get out and go for a walk. Even if it's cloudy, being in nature is good for the soul, mind and body. Bundle up. Do it daily if you can. And don't forget the sunscreen — you may not think you need it on days like today, but your dermatologist will tell you otherwise."
✍️ Rich G.: "Getting through the gray days is a combination of things:
- Writing articles, blog pieces, music, whatever.
- Making it a point to call and set up coffee or lunch with somebody I haven’t seen in a while — every week.
- A quick overnight trip on a weekend.
- Ideally, a trip south that allows work from the hotel for maybe a week.
- Making plans and preparing for summer activities.
- Read. Listen to music. Attend live music, preferably small venues. Natalie’s is a favorite!"
🌞 Clay L.: "I get through the winter season every year by reminding myself of two things:
- "It's way worse in Cleveland, where I grew up. 140 miles south makes a HUGE difference in daylight, temps and snowfall — especially being away from Lake Erie. Much better on average in Columbus.
- "We do gain a couple minutes of sunlight every day. Tomorrow will be a little better than today … and today was great. 😊"
