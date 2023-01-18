1 hour ago - News

How locals handle wintertime

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of the Columbus skyline, with word balloons with exclamation points in them popping up across the city.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Thank you to our readers who shared strategies for surviving the winter doldrums.

🚶‍♀️ Katherine F.: "Get out and go for a walk. Even if it's cloudy, being in nature is good for the soul, mind and body. Bundle up. Do it daily if you can. And don't forget the sunscreen — you may not think you need it on days like today, but your dermatologist will tell you otherwise."

✍️ Rich G.: "Getting through the gray days is a combination of things:

  • Writing articles, blog pieces, music, whatever.
  • Making it a point to call and set up coffee or lunch with somebody I haven’t seen in a while — every week.
  • A quick overnight trip on a weekend.
  • Ideally, a trip south that allows work from the hotel for maybe a week.
  • Making plans and preparing for summer activities.
  • Read. Listen to music. Attend live music, preferably small venues. Natalie’s is a favorite!"

🌞 Clay L.: "I get through the winter season every year by reminding myself of two things:

  • "It's way worse in Cleveland, where I grew up. 140 miles south makes a HUGE difference in daylight, temps and snowfall — especially being away from Lake Erie. Much better on average in Columbus.
  • "We do gain a couple minutes of sunlight every day. Tomorrow will be a little better than today … and today was great. 😊"
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more