Thank you to our readers who shared strategies for surviving the winter doldrums.

🚶‍♀️ Katherine F.: "Get out and go for a walk. Even if it's cloudy, being in nature is good for the soul, mind and body. Bundle up. Do it daily if you can. And don't forget the sunscreen — you may not think you need it on days like today, but your dermatologist will tell you otherwise."

✍️ Rich G.: "Getting through the gray days is a combination of things:

Writing articles, blog pieces, music, whatever.

Making it a point to call and set up coffee or lunch with somebody I haven’t seen in a while — every week.

A quick overnight trip on a weekend.

Ideally, a trip south that allows work from the hotel for maybe a week.

Making plans and preparing for summer activities.

Read. Listen to music. Attend live music, preferably small venues. Natalie’s is a favorite!"

🌞 Clay L.: "I get through the winter season every year by reminding myself of two things: