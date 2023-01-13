How to beat Ohio's wintertime blues
No, it's not just you — this winter has been really gray and gloomy.
What's happening: Columbus hasn't had a day of clear, cloudless skies since Dec. 4, per National Weather Service data.
- And based on last year's records, we shouldn't expect to see the sun regularly until May.
- … sigh.
Why it matters: Our Midwest climate of cold temperatures and reduced daylight makes all of us more vulnerable to feeling the wintertime blues.
- An estimated 5% of Americans deal with a more serious winter depression that significantly impairs daily function: seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
How it works: Some symptoms are physical, such as feeling run down or tired, and others are psychological, like mood changes and social withdrawal.
- It's not clear what causes the condition, but researchers believe the day-night cycle changes affect our brain chemicals and is exacerbated by vitamin D deficiencies, per the National Institute of Mental Health.
- Women are affected more often than men.
Yes, but: Luckily, some lifestyle changes can make the milder wintertime blues more manageable, Samar McCutcheon, a psychiatrist with Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, tells Axios.
Her tips:
🛌 Maintain a daily routine, including a set bedtime.
🧘 Exercise both your brain and body through activities like meditation and yoga.
🍷 Avoid alcohol and drugs.
💡 Try light therapy for 30 minutes daily.
🧑🤝🧑 Increase social activity.
- We suggest checking out our list of wintertime festivals and weekend event roundups, or activities at libraries, theaters and parks.
⏰ Make these changes early as a preventative measure. The end of daylight saving time, in November, is usually a good time to begin.
The bottom line: If you're experiencing a major depressive episode, talk to your doctor to explore further treatments, McCutcheon says.
The bright side: We've gained a few more minutes of daylight every day since Dec. 21.
- Just 159 days to go until summer!
📬 We want to know: What helps you get through these dreary Midwestern winters? Email [email protected] We'll all get through this together.
