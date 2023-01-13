How to beat Ohio's wintertime blues

No, it's not just you — this winter has been really gray and gloomy.

What's happening: Columbus hasn't had a day of clear, cloudless skies since Dec. 4, per National Weather Service data.

And based on last year's records, we shouldn't expect to see the sun regularly until May.

… sigh.

Why it matters: Our Midwest climate of cold temperatures and reduced daylight makes all of us more vulnerable to feeling the wintertime blues.

An estimated 5% of Americans deal with a more serious winter depression that significantly impairs daily function: seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

How it works: Some symptoms are physical, such as feeling run down or tired, and others are psychological, like mood changes and social withdrawal.

It's not clear what causes the condition, but researchers believe the day-night cycle changes affect our brain chemicals and is exacerbated by vitamin D deficiencies, per the National Institute of Mental Health.

Women are affected more often than men.

Yes, but: Luckily, some lifestyle changes can make the milder wintertime blues more manageable, Samar McCutcheon, a psychiatrist with Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, tells Axios.

Her tips:

🛌 Maintain a daily routine, including a set bedtime.

🧘 Exercise both your brain and body through activities like meditation and yoga.

🍷 Avoid alcohol and drugs.

💡 Try light therapy for 30 minutes daily.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Increase social activity.

We suggest checking out our list of wintertime festivals and weekend event roundups, or activities at libraries, theaters and parks.

⏰ Make these changes early as a preventative measure. The end of daylight saving time, in November, is usually a good time to begin.

The bottom line: If you're experiencing a major depressive episode, talk to your doctor to explore further treatments, McCutcheon says.

The bright side: We've gained a few more minutes of daylight every day since Dec. 21.

Just 159 days to go until summer!

📬 We want to know: What helps you get through these dreary Midwestern winters? Email [email protected] We'll all get through this together.