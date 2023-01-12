Central Ohio's top wintertime festivals

Just because it's cold this time of year doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up inside.

What's happening: Central Ohio has lots of upcoming festivals that make for perfect weekend plans. A few others are just a quick road trip away.

In chronological order:

❄️ Mohican WinterFest: Jan. 13-15, Loudonville. Free!

🧱 Brick Fest Live: Jan. 14-15, Greater Columbus Convention Center. $17+. Kids 2 and under free!

🍺 Columbus Winter Beerfest: Jan. 21, Convention Center. $45, includes 25 drink tickets and a souvenir sample mug.

🧊 Logan Frozen Festival: Jan. 21. Free!

🚤 Buckeye Lake Winterfest: Jan. 28. Free!

🍫 Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival: Jan. 28, COSI. $60, unlimited tastings.

🧁 Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28, Municipal Light Plant. $20.

🎵 Winter Werkout Music & Arts Festival: Feb. 17-18, The Bluestone. $25 daily tickets, $45 weekend pass.

🌍 African American Heritage Festival: Feb. 23-March 4, Ohio State University. Free!

🏋️ Arnold Sports Festival: March 2-5, Convention Center. $20-30 daily expo tickets, $70 weekend pass.

🍁 Maple Syrup Festival: March 5, Malabar Farm, Lucas. Free!

🧪 Columbus Brew Festival: March 11, COSI. $50, includes museum access and unlimited tastings.