What to do this weekend in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
🎄 Laugh at cheesy holiday films during the Christmas in December: A Hallmark Parody improv show.

  • 9:30pm tonight. The Nest Theatre, 2643 N. High St.

⚽ Check out a new sport and cheer on the Columbus Futsal men's team at their home opener.

  • 7pm Saturday. Westwood Fieldhouse, 3932 Brown Park Drive, Hilliard. $7-23.

🎵 Celebrate the season with the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus at the Beaus and Belles holiday concert.

  • 7:30pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. $27-47.

🤠 Put on your cowboy boots and giddy up to the Dolly Party, a "Dolly Parton-inspired country western diva dance party."

  • 9pm Saturday. The Bluestone, 583 E. Broad St. $16.

💡 Reminder: Our guide to the best local holiday light displays.

