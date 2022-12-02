14 mins ago - Things to Do

10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
Trees lit with Christmas lights line the entrance to Columbus Commons, with green trunks and purple branches

Trees line the entrance of the Columbus Commons. Photo courtesy of Infinite Impact

Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.

  • Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:
1. 🚗 Magic of Lights

New this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.

  • 5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.
  • 717 E. 17th Ave.
  • $25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.
2. 🇩🇪 German Village Lights

Luminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop at a StriezelMarkt modeled from Germany's famous Christmas markets.

  • 5-9pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Free!
A past Village Lights event. Photo courtesy of the German Village society
3. 🎠 Columbus Commons

Nestled in the heart of downtown, take a walk in this serene park and let it glow.

  • 5-11pm daily through Jan. 1. Free!
  • 160 S. High St.
  • Pro tip: Free hot chocolate and carousel rides on Fridays!
An aerial view of the Columbus Commons lit by Christmas lights
An aerial view of the Columbus Commons. Photo courtesy of Infinite Impact
4. ✝️ State Auto Christmas Corner

A historic, life-sized nativity display kicks off with a lighting ceremony 5:30pm Dec. 7.

5. 🤶 Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights

This drive-thru at the Alum Creek State Park Campground has been a Central Ohio tradition for 23 years.

  • 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday ($22 per car). 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday ($30).
  • 3311 S. Old State Road., Delaware.
  • Pro tip: Mrs. Claus collects letters for Santa. Include an email address at the bottom.
6. 🦌 ​​Wildlights

Visit the reindeer and other cold-loving animals at the Columbus Zoo. New attractions this year include a craft beer tour and performances from local choirs and bands almost every night.

  • 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 5-10pm Friday-Saturday, through Jan. 1.
  • 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell.
  • $25 adults, $19 kids. ($17 and $12 for Franklin County residents.) Kids under 3 free!
A lit snowman decoration wearing a "CZ" hat
A snowman decoration near the Conservation Lake music lights show. Photo: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
7. 🌉 Scioto Mile

Explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights. We recommend starting at Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Drive.

  • Dusk till dawn, through Jan. 2. Free!
  • Pro tip: Also mark your calendar for the park's WinterFest, from 11am-4pm Dec. 3.
Trees illuminated by green, red and purple spotlights
Colored spotlights light up trees at Bicentennial Park. Photo courtesy of Columbus Recreation and Parks
8. 🎄 Conservatory Aglow

Franklin Park Conservatory is spruced up for the holidays. Stroll through glistening outdoor gardens and then admire hundreds of poinsettias and holiday blooms indoors.

  • 5-9pm through Jan. 8.
  • 1777 E. Broad St.
  • $15-22. Kids under 3 free!
A tower of poinsettia flowers shaped like a tree
A tower of pointsettia flowers inside the Franklin Park Conservatory. Photo courtesy of the conservatory
9. 🛍️ Holiday Happenings at Easton

Illuminate that last-minute holiday shopping with a light show across a 56-foot tree. Then enjoy a carriage ride ($10), admire model trains or dine in an "egloo." Don't forget a photo with Santa!

A crowd gathers around a towering lit Christmas tree in Easton's Town Square
A crowd gathers in Easton's Town Square for the Grand Illumination last month. Photo courtesy of Hinson LTD Public Relations
10. 🚙 WonderLights

Another drive-thru show just a short trip northeast of Columbus, with more than 1 million lights synced to music played through your car stereo.

  • 5:30-10pm through Jan. 1.
  • 14028 Fairgrounds Road, Hartford.
  • $30 per car.
A car drives through a tunnel of Christmas lights illuminating the dark
A car drives through one of several light tunnels, a popular photo spot. Photo courtesy of WonderLights
🚁 Bonus: A helicopter tour!

Take to the skies and splurge on a Christmas Lights Tour from above with Columbus Helicopters out of Bolton Field Airport, 2000 Norton Road.

  • Through Jan. 1.
  • $129-$1,100, based on number of riders and duration of ride.
  • Pro tip: Book early — time slots sell out fast!
