10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.
- Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:
1. 🚗 Magic of Lights
New this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.
- 5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.
- 717 E. 17th Ave.
- $25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.
2. 🇩🇪 German Village Lights
Luminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop at a StriezelMarkt modeled from Germany's famous Christmas markets.
- 5-9pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Free!
3. 🎠 Columbus Commons
Nestled in the heart of downtown, take a walk in this serene park and let it glow.
- 5-11pm daily through Jan. 1. Free!
- 160 S. High St.
- Pro tip: Free hot chocolate and carousel rides on Fridays!
4. ✝️ State Auto Christmas Corner
A historic, life-sized nativity display kicks off with a lighting ceremony 5:30pm Dec. 7.
- Through Jan. 3.
- 518 E. Broad St. Free!
- Weekend choir performance schedule.
5. 🤶 Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights
This drive-thru at the Alum Creek State Park Campground has been a Central Ohio tradition for 23 years.
- 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday ($22 per car). 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday ($30).
- 3311 S. Old State Road., Delaware.
- Pro tip: Mrs. Claus collects letters for Santa. Include an email address at the bottom.
6. 🦌 Wildlights
Visit the reindeer and other cold-loving animals at the Columbus Zoo. New attractions this year include a craft beer tour and performances from local choirs and bands almost every night.
- 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 5-10pm Friday-Saturday, through Jan. 1.
- 4850 W. Powell Road, Powell.
- $25 adults, $19 kids. ($17 and $12 for Franklin County residents.) Kids under 3 free!
7. 🌉 Scioto Mile
Explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights. We recommend starting at Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Drive.
- Dusk till dawn, through Jan. 2. Free!
- Pro tip: Also mark your calendar for the park's WinterFest, from 11am-4pm Dec. 3.
8. 🎄 Conservatory Aglow
Franklin Park Conservatory is spruced up for the holidays. Stroll through glistening outdoor gardens and then admire hundreds of poinsettias and holiday blooms indoors.
- 5-9pm through Jan. 8.
- 1777 E. Broad St.
- $15-22. Kids under 3 free!
9. 🛍️ Holiday Happenings at Easton
Illuminate that last-minute holiday shopping with a light show across a 56-foot tree. Then enjoy a carriage ride ($10), admire model trains or dine in an "egloo." Don't forget a photo with Santa!
- 160 Easton Town Center.
- Events schedule.
10. 🚙 WonderLights
Another drive-thru show just a short trip northeast of Columbus, with more than 1 million lights synced to music played through your car stereo.
- 5:30-10pm through Jan. 1.
- 14028 Fairgrounds Road, Hartford.
- $30 per car.
🚁 Bonus: A helicopter tour!
Take to the skies and splurge on a Christmas Lights Tour from above with Columbus Helicopters out of Bolton Field Airport, 2000 Norton Road.
- Through Jan. 1.
- $129-$1,100, based on number of riders and duration of ride.
- Pro tip: Book early — time slots sell out fast!
