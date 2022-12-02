10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus

Trees line the entrance of the Columbus Commons. Photo courtesy of Infinite Impact

Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.

Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:

New this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.

5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.

717 E. 17th Ave.

$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.

Luminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop at a StriezelMarkt modeled from Germany's famous Christmas markets.

5-9pm Sunday, Dec. 4. Free!

A past Village Lights event. Photo courtesy of the German Village society

Nestled in the heart of downtown, take a walk in this serene park and let it glow.

5-11pm daily through Jan. 1. Free!

160 S. High St.

Pro tip: Free hot chocolate and carousel rides on Fridays!

An aerial view of the Columbus Commons. Photo courtesy of Infinite Impact

A historic, life-sized nativity display kicks off with a lighting ceremony 5:30pm Dec. 7.

Through Jan. 3.

518 E. Broad St. Free!

Weekend choir performance schedule.

This drive-thru at the Alum Creek State Park Campground has been a Central Ohio tradition for 23 years.

5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday ($22 per car). 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday ($30).

3311 S. Old State Road., Delaware.

Pro tip: Mrs. Claus collects letters for Santa. Include an email address at the bottom.

Visit the reindeer and other cold-loving animals at the Columbus Zoo. New attractions this year include a craft beer tour and performances from local choirs and bands almost every night.

5-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 5-10pm Friday-Saturday, through Jan. 1.

4850 W. Powell Road, Powell.

$25 adults, $19 kids. ($17 and $12 for Franklin County residents.) Kids under 3 free!

A snowman decoration near the Conservation Lake music lights show. Photo: Grahm S. Jones, courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Explore a festive riverfront filled with holiday lights. We recommend starting at Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Drive.

Dusk till dawn, through Jan. 2. Free!

Pro tip: Also mark your calendar for the park's WinterFest, from 11am-4pm Dec. 3.

Colored spotlights light up trees at Bicentennial Park. Photo courtesy of Columbus Recreation and Parks

Franklin Park Conservatory is spruced up for the holidays. Stroll through glistening outdoor gardens and then admire hundreds of poinsettias and holiday blooms indoors.

5-9pm through Jan. 8.

1777 E. Broad St.

$15-22. Kids under 3 free!

A tower of pointsettia flowers inside the Franklin Park Conservatory. Photo courtesy of the conservatory

Illuminate that last-minute holiday shopping with a light show across a 56-foot tree. Then enjoy a carriage ride ($10), admire model trains or dine in an "egloo." Don't forget a photo with Santa!

160 Easton Town Center.

Events schedule.

A crowd gathers in Easton's Town Square for the Grand Illumination last month. Photo courtesy of Hinson LTD Public Relations

Another drive-thru show just a short trip northeast of Columbus, with more than 1 million lights synced to music played through your car stereo.

5:30-10pm through Jan. 1.

14028 Fairgrounds Road, Hartford.

$30 per car.

A car drives through one of several light tunnels, a popular photo spot. Photo courtesy of WonderLights

🚁 Bonus: A helicopter tour!

Take to the skies and splurge on a Christmas Lights Tour from above with Columbus Helicopters out of Bolton Field Airport, 2000 Norton Road.