Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Home prices across the central Ohio region rose between July and October, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.

Why it matters: As if you needed another reminder, the interactive map shows it is increasingly expensive to be a homebuyer in the Columbus metro area.

Yes, but: The map offers some visual evidence that the market has cooled off in most ZIP codes in Columbus' city limits.

Prices still surged in suburban areas, particularly northeast of Columbus near where Intel is building its major semiconductor plants.

The big picture: Inventory rose considerably in the second half of 2022, but so too did monthly mortgage payments, thanks to skyrocketing interest rates.

Even with high demand, some home sellers had to lower their listing prices to facilitate quicker sales.

By the numbers: Franklin County's median home sale price was $275,000 in October, per the latest Columbus Realtors report.

That's a 1.8% dip from September but still 9.1% higher than a year ago.

Zoom in: A handful of ZIP codes saw prices drop this year, most notably in the Old North and German Village neighborhoods.

The biggest jump was recorded in a ZIP code next to Rickenbacker International Airport, an area with a boom of new warehouses and distribution centers.

What we're watching: If this cooling period continues into next year.