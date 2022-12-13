52 mins ago - Real Estate

Explore how home prices have changed in central Ohio

Tyler Buchanan
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Home prices across the central Ohio region rose between July and October, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.

Why it matters: As if you needed another reminder, the interactive map shows it is increasingly expensive to be a homebuyer in the Columbus metro area.

Yes, but: The map offers some visual evidence that the market has cooled off in most ZIP codes in Columbus' city limits.

  • Prices still surged in suburban areas, particularly northeast of Columbus near where Intel is building its major semiconductor plants.

The big picture: Inventory rose considerably in the second half of 2022, but so too did monthly mortgage payments, thanks to skyrocketing interest rates.

By the numbers: Franklin County's median home sale price was $275,000 in October, per the latest Columbus Realtors report.

  • That's a 1.8% dip from September but still 9.1% higher than a year ago.

Zoom in: A handful of ZIP codes saw prices drop this year, most notably in the Old North and German Village neighborhoods.

  • The biggest jump was recorded in a ZIP code next to Rickenbacker International Airport, an area with a boom of new warehouses and distribution centers.

What we're watching: If this cooling period continues into next year.

Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
