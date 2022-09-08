🏠 More home sellers dropping prices
Just over 25% of area home sellers discounted their initial asking prices this summer — another sign our city's housing market could be cooling off a bit from the pandemic frenzy.
By the numbers: That's up from 17.4% last year, per a Redfin report analyzing the 97 most populous U.S. metros.
Yes, but: Buyers shouldn't expect drastic discounts. In most cities, a much higher percentage of sellers budged, so our slowdown isn't as significant as in the majority of the country.
- July median sale prices in Columbus were still up 9.8% compared to last year, though new listings were down 23.7% and pending sales were down 13.5%, per Redfin.
- And our record-high prices are still outpacing residents' buying power, meaning the housing market remains out of reach for many residents, as we reported earlier this week.
Between the lines: Our inventory drop is greater than the national average, which has led to greater demand and an increase in sale price also above the national average.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.