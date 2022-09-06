Rising Columbus home prices outpace buyer incomes

Data: Redfin analysis of HMDA data; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Skye Witley/Axios

Columbus homebuyers make more money than they did pre-pandemic.

Yes, but: It's still not enough to cover a significantly larger spike in home prices over the past two years.

By the numbers: Columbus' 5% increase in homebuyer income between 2019-2021 is the nation's 64th-largest, per a Redfin analysis of mortgage data in the 100 most populous U.S. metros.

That's slightly below a national average of nearly 7%.

Our median home price, meanwhile, rose 29%, identical to the national average.

Between the lines: Remote workers have been moving in from pricey coastal job centers during the pandemic and intensifying competition with their higher salaries in many previously inexpensive cities.