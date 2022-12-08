Ohio's top stadium concerts in 2023

Taylor Swift performs during The 1989 World Tour at Nationwide Arena in 2015. Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for TAS

Big stadium tours are headed to Ohio in 2023 featuring music legends and big-name pop stars.

Why it matters: Six summer concerts are expected to draw more than 200,000 combined fans to venues in Columbus and Cincinnati, including:

The intrigue: Joel and Nicks will each perform a full set at the 'Shoe, while the other concerts feature an impressive roster of opening acts.

Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders are on tap for the Buckeye Country Superfest.

MUNA and Gracie Adams will take the stage before Swift.

Country artists HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting Wallen.

Brandi Carlile is scheduled to open for P!nk.

Of note: Plenty of seats remain for these stadium concerts, except Swift's "Eras Tour."

Her Cincinnati shows were part of the Ticketmaster presale debacle and tickets are only available for top dollar on resale markets.

👀 Eye-popping cost: The cheapest single Swift ticket we could find for the Cincinnati shows is selling for $580, including taxes and fees.

The lowest total price for a group of four? $3,476.

What we're watching: Both Beyonce and Rihanna are expected to announce 2023 stadium tours in the coming months.