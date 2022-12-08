Ohio's top stadium concerts in 2023
Big stadium tours are headed to Ohio in 2023 featuring music legends and big-name pop stars.
Why it matters: Six summer concerts are expected to draw more than 200,000 combined fans to venues in Columbus and Cincinnati, including:
- May 27: Buckeye Country Superfest with George Strait at Ohio Stadium (Columbus).
- June 30 and July 1: Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati).
- July 26: P!nk at Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati).
- Aug. 5: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium.
- Aug. 12: Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium.
The intrigue: Joel and Nicks will each perform a full set at the 'Shoe, while the other concerts feature an impressive roster of opening acts.
- Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders are on tap for the Buckeye Country Superfest.
- MUNA and Gracie Adams will take the stage before Swift.
- Country artists HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting Wallen.
- Brandi Carlile is scheduled to open for P!nk.
Of note: Plenty of seats remain for these stadium concerts, except Swift's "Eras Tour."
- Her Cincinnati shows were part of the Ticketmaster presale debacle and tickets are only available for top dollar on resale markets.
👀 Eye-popping cost: The cheapest single Swift ticket we could find for the Cincinnati shows is selling for $580, including taxes and fees.
- The lowest total price for a group of four? $3,476.
What we're watching: Both Beyonce and Rihanna are expected to announce 2023 stadium tours in the coming months.
