Ohio's top stadium concerts in 2023

Troy Smith
Taylor Swift on stage in Columbus, Ohio.

Taylor Swift performs during The 1989 World Tour at Nationwide Arena in 2015. Photo: Duane Prokop/Getty Images for TAS

Big stadium tours are headed to Ohio in 2023 featuring music legends and big-name pop stars.

Why it matters: Six summer concerts are expected to draw more than 200,000 combined fans to venues in Columbus and Cincinnati, including:

  • May 27: Buckeye Country Superfest with George Strait at Ohio Stadium (Columbus).
  • June 30 and July 1: Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati).
  • July 26: P!nk at Great American Ball Park (Cincinnati).
  • Aug. 5: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Ohio Stadium.
  • Aug. 12: Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium.

The intrigue: Joel and Nicks will each perform a full set at the 'Shoe, while the other concerts feature an impressive roster of opening acts.

  • Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders are on tap for the Buckeye Country Superfest.
  • MUNA and Gracie Adams will take the stage before Swift.
  • Country artists HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting Wallen.
  • Brandi Carlile is scheduled to open for P!nk.

Of note: Plenty of seats remain for these stadium concerts, except Swift's "Eras Tour."

👀 Eye-popping cost: The cheapest single Swift ticket we could find for the Cincinnati shows is selling for $580, including taxes and fees.

  • The lowest total price for a group of four? $3,476.

What we're watching: Both Beyonce and Rihanna are expected to announce 2023 stadium tours in the coming months.

