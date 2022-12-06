Cedar Fair parks lapping rival Six Flags in pandemic recovery
The Ohio-based Cedar Fair amusement park chain is rebounding from a pandemic downturn, but rival Six Flags seems to be headed … downhill.
Why it matters: Kings Island and Cedar Point are two of the most popular attractions in the state, and the success of their parent company impacts thousands of jobs.
The big picture: Attendance across Cedar Fair's 13 parks rose in 2022 compared to a year ago, but is still down slightly from pre-pandemic totals, per Cleveland.com.
- But the chain still reported record revenue this year, as guests are spending more on average than in years past.
What's next: Cedar Fair's attendance dip is expected to fully recover as parks roll out new attractions next year.
- Cedar Point is building a beachfront pavilion and Wild Mouse coaster, while Kings Island's Adventure Port themed area will feature new rides and restaurants.
Meanwhile, Six Flags has had a more painful ride this year, our colleague Mike Mooney reports for Axios Dallas.
- Revenue and attendance plummeted in 2022, and an increase in parkgoer spending didn't come close to offsetting those losses.
- Facing crowded, unruly parks — its CEO called them "a day care for teenagers" — the company plans to further raise prices in a deliberate effort to lower attendance and prevent long ride queues.
Between the lines: The two chains are longtime competitors. The entrance to Cedar Point, also the HQ for Cedar Fair, once subtly featured a row of seven flags.
💪 Our take: Ohio has the best coasters in America, and it looks like we now have the most profitable amusement park chain, too.
