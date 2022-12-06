Cedar Fair parks lapping rival Six Flags in pandemic recovery

The Ohio-based Cedar Fair amusement park chain is rebounding from a pandemic downturn, but rival Six Flags seems to be headed … downhill.

Why it matters: Kings Island and Cedar Point are two of the most popular attractions in the state, and the success of their parent company impacts thousands of jobs.

The big picture: Attendance across Cedar Fair's 13 parks rose in 2022 compared to a year ago, but is still down slightly from pre-pandemic totals, per Cleveland.com.

But the chain still reported record revenue this year, as guests are spending more on average than in years past.

What's next: Cedar Fair's attendance dip is expected to fully recover as parks roll out new attractions next year.

Cedar Point is building a beachfront pavilion and Wild Mouse coaster, while Kings Island's Adventure Port themed area will feature new rides and restaurants.

Meanwhile, Six Flags has had a more painful ride this year, our colleague Mike Mooney reports for Axios Dallas.

Revenue and attendance plummeted in 2022, and an increase in parkgoer spending didn't come close to offsetting those losses.

Facing crowded, unruly parks — its CEO called them "a day care for teenagers" — the company plans to further raise prices in a deliberate effort to lower attendance and prevent long ride queues.

Between the lines: The two chains are longtime competitors. The entrance to Cedar Point, also the HQ for Cedar Fair, once subtly featured a row of seven flags.

💪 Our take: Ohio has the best coasters in America, and it looks like we now have the most profitable amusement park chain, too.