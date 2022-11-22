Buckle up for travel season in Ohio
More than 2.2 million Ohioans are expected to travel this week, per AAA Ohio predictions.
Why it matters: Travel projections nationwide are higher than last year and just below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting we're eager to return to "normal" this holiday season.
The intrigue: This could be the third-busiest Thanksgiving weekend since AAA started tracking numbers in 2000, behind 2005 and 2019.
Zoom in: The Columbus Regional Airport Authority is expecting about 188,000 departing travelers between tomorrow and next Tuesday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport — a 4% increase from 2021 and a 55% increase from 2020, a spokesperson tells Axios.
- Around 87% of Ohio travelers (or 1.9 million people) are projected to drive to their destinations, per AAA.
- So if you're taking a trip, give yourself ample time to get through the airport or an untimely traffic jam.
The big picture: AAA predicts 54.6 million people in the U.S. will venture 50 miles or more from their homes tomorrow through Sunday, a 1.5% increase over 2021, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.
- Air travel is up 8%, but 89% of folks are still expected to drive, with car travel up 0.4% from last year.
Yes, but: Higher costs of living, inflation and gas prices are still slowing travel volumes from exceeding pre-pandemic levels, AAA says.
What we're watching: Whether airports will be more prepared to handle an influx of passengers than they were during the summer.
🐶 Pro tip: If you're having a ruff day at CMH, be on the lookout for the adorable emotional comfort pups of Paw Force One.
🤔 Food for thought: Keep the gravy and cranberry sauce in your checked bag — but pies, cooked or frozen turkey and mac and cheese are all fair game when going through security, according to this intriguing TSA guide.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.