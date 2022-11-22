More than 2.2 million Ohioans are expected to travel this week, per AAA Ohio predictions.

Why it matters: Travel projections nationwide are higher than last year and just below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting we're eager to return to "normal" this holiday season.

The intrigue: This could be the third-busiest Thanksgiving weekend since AAA started tracking numbers in 2000, behind 2005 and 2019.

Zoom in: The Columbus Regional Airport Authority is expecting about 188,000 departing travelers between tomorrow and next Tuesday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport — a 4% increase from 2021 and a 55% increase from 2020, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Around 87% of Ohio travelers (or 1.9 million people) are projected to drive to their destinations, per AAA.

So if you're taking a trip, give yourself ample time to get through the airport or an untimely traffic jam.

The big picture: AAA predicts 54.6 million people in the U.S. will venture 50 miles or more from their homes tomorrow through Sunday, a 1.5% increase over 2021, Axios' Herb Scribner reports.

Air travel is up 8%, but 89% of folks are still expected to drive, with car travel up 0.4% from last year.

Yes, but: Higher costs of living, inflation and gas prices are still slowing travel volumes from exceeding pre-pandemic levels, AAA says.

What we're watching: Whether airports will be more prepared to handle an influx of passengers than they were during the summer.

🐶 Pro tip: If you're having a ruff day at CMH, be on the lookout for the adorable emotional comfort pups of Paw Force One.

🤔 Food for thought: Keep the gravy and cranberry sauce in your checked bag — but pies, cooked or frozen turkey and mac and cheese are all fair game when going through security, according to this intriguing TSA guide.