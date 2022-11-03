Abortions in Ohio decline post-Dobbs

A new analysis shows Ohio's abortion numbers have dropped significantly after Roe v. Wade was overturned and a six-week abortion ban was enacted.

By the numbers: Abortions declined 65% (1,260 fewer) between April and August this year in Ohio, per the Society of Family Planning's #WeCount Report, the first attempt to count nationwide abortions since the Supreme Court's decision.

Not including states that completely banned abortion, only two had a more significant decrease during the same time period: Missouri (-83%) and Tennessee (-78%).

Zoom out: In states that banned or severely restricted the procedure, there were over 8,000 fewer abortions in August than in April — a 95% decrease, WeCount found.

The number of abortions increased by about 11% in states where abortion remained legal.

Legal abortions decreased 6% nationwide.

What we're watching: As of last month, Ohio's six-week abortion ban is blocked indefinitely amid an ongoing lawsuit and abortion is now legal again up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. That could impact the number of statewide abortions going forward.