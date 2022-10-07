Ohio 6-week abortion ban indefinitely blocked as suit continues

An Ohio court granted a preliminary injunction Friday against the state's six-week abortion ban.

Driving the news: Abortion will remain legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy in the state while litigation continues.

The six-week ban in Ohio had been enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, but it temporarily blocked after abortion providers after abortion providers filed a lawsuit to challenge the law arguing that the "fundamental right to an abortion" was guaranteed under the Ohio Constitution.

The Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas' temporary restraining order issued in September allowed abortion services to resume in the state.

What they're saying: "Today we will celebrate this win in the battle for bodily autonomy and health care for all, but our work is far from over," Iris Harvey, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, said in a statement.

"The preliminary injunction will be in place for the duration of our case, which means abortions will be legal in Ohio for a period much, much longer than the temporary restraining order granted," Planned Parenthood said in a news release.

State of play: This is the latest development in an uncertain, years-long saga regarding abortion access in Ohio, per Axios' Mary Jane Sanese.

A 2019 law, dubbed the "Heartbeat Bill," signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine banned abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected via ultrasound, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

What's next: The court has asked for written findings of fact and conclusions of law to be submitted by the parties and then will issue a written order.