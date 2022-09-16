The state of abortion in Ohio

A judge temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban on Wednesday, making procedures legal up to 20 weeks for the next 14 days.

Why it matters: After the 14-day block is lifted, the future for abortion facilities, the medical community and those needing abortion services in Ohio is uncertain, creating confusion for those seeking care and clinic employees.

Zoom in: Dayton’s only surgical abortion clinic was set to close Wednesday night, but the Dayton Daily News reported it will reopen early next week.

By the numbers: A Suffolk University/USA Today Network survey of likely Ohio voters released this week found:

Almost 68% oppose a six-week abortion ban.

84% are in favor of exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

62% support an exception for those under 16 years old, the age of consent in Ohio.

State of play: This is the latest development in an uncertain, years-long saga regarding abortion access in Ohio.

In 2019, Gov Mike DeWine signed a “Heartbeat Bill,” banning abortions once embryonic cardiac activity is detected via ultrasound, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

Within an hour after Roe v. Wade being overturned, that law was enacted, effectively banning abortions after six weeks. But exceptions to this law were unclear, and remain so after Wednesday's ruling.

What they’re saying: "I wish instead of 14 days [the restraining order] was six weeks so we'd actually feel how short six weeks is," Dan Skinner, associate professor of health policy at Ohio University, tells Axios. "This is just whiplash policy and the first crack in the anti-abortion veneer."

Michael Gonidakis, Ohio Right to Life President, in a statement: "... We are more than confident that the heartbeat law will go back into effect relatively soon. Further, we can assure pro-life Ohio that in the near future Ohio will become abortion free ...”