A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's six-week abortion ban for the next 14 days.

Why it matters: Abortion providers in Ohio filed a lawsuit challenging the state's ban after it took effect following the fall of Roe. Wednesday's ruling means abortions in Ohio are now legal again up to 22 weeks, effective immediately.

What they're saying: "No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making," Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian A. Jenkins wrote in the decision.

What's next: Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, which lauded the ruling in their respective statements, have asked the court to enter a preliminary injunction to block the law as the case plays out in court.

Worth noting: Ohio Republicans can still decide to pursue an all-out ban — a Christian pastor serving in the state's House of Representatives has proposed to ban abortion from the moment of conception.

Yes, but: Women have comprised a majority of newly registered Ohio voters in the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which could impact future elections.

The big picture: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) this week introduced a bill to ban abortion across the nation after 15 weeks, despite saying as recently as last month that the issue should be left to the states.

Republican leaders have attempted to distance themselves from the effort.

Go deeper: Ohio 10-year-old's abortion isn't a rare exception