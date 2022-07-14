Latest Ohio bill would ban abortions from conception

A Christian pastor serving in the Ohio House of Representatives is proposing to ban abortion from the moment of conception.

Why it matters: The proposal shows continued momentum toward stricter abortion laws in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Abortion is now illegal in Ohio past six weeks of pregnancy and GOP leaders are considering an outright ban via several different bills.

Details: House Bill 704, backed by eight Republican lawmakers, would recognize personhood from conception.

This would effectively ban abortion, with exceptions in cases where a mother's life is in danger.

Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), a pastor who occasionally gives the prayer before House sessions, said in a statement his "Personhood Act" is meant to protect the constitutional rights of the unborn.

The other side: Opponents fear the vaguely-worded, 70-word bill would have broader consequences if enacted — potentially limiting access to in-vitro fertilization and medications used to treat autoimmune diseases.

Thomas Burwinkel, a Cincinnati IVF specialist, told reporters last month that giving personhood to embryos could put fertility clinics at legal risk.

He questioned if a situation in which a malfunctioning liquid nitrogen tank destroys stored embryos could be considered an abortion.

There are reports of pharmacists in other states now withholding a drug used to treat cancer, arthritis and lupus because it can harm a fetus.

What they're saying: Kathryn Poe, a bone marrow transplant recipient from Columbus, is concerned the bill could disproportionately impact rare disease survivors — who often face infertility — and LGBTQ+ families.

"I have friends where IVF is their only option and only hope to conceive," Poe tells Axios.

"There's no way to possibly define 'personhood' that early in conception and not have it impact a lot of other unintended parts of someone's life."

The big picture: Other states have pushed for similar "personhood" legislation.

On Tuesday, a federal court blocked an Arizona law granting such rights to fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs, Axios' Shawna Chen and Oriana Gonzalez report.

What's next: Progress on several abortion bills and other pending legislation will wait until Ohio lawmakers return in September from their summer break.