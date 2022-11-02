We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

What's happening: Jane Scott has been president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Club for 19 years, a role she'll retire from in May.

Under her tenure, the nonprofit, known for its weekly community forums, has grown from 600 to nearly 1,400 members.

To help her shift into retirement mode, we asked Scott to describe her perfect day:

🎵 Music to start your day: Brunch radio on Pandora — a blend of oldies, crooners and new age, with some Il Volo and Andrea Bocelli in the mix.

☕ Breakfast: Mozart's in Clintonville with my husband, Chris. Probably a smoked salmon omelet with lots of coffee. Maybe a bloody mary.

😺 Morning activity: Reading multiple news feeds on my Kindle and coffee with Baileys, with one of our two kitties on my lap and chatting with Chris about an upcoming trip or plans for company that evening.

🫐 Lunch: Just some yogurt and fruit at home, since we’d splurged on breakfast!

🍽️ Afternoon activity: We would be entertaining that evening at our Clintonville home (see next question!), so we’d be happily preparing food, setting the table with seasonal plates and linens and putzing around in the yard and gardens to make things look nice for company.

We'd also leave time for a nap!

🏡 Dinner: We’d fix dinner for friends — usually four to six people for appetizers at 6:30pm, then dinner and intellectual, funny and insightful conversations. Lots of laughter, conviviality, great stories and wine to introduce new people to other new people.

We'd end the evening pledging to get together again.

🍷 Evening activity: Cleaning up the kitchen, chatting with Chris about what fun it was to watch the energy as people got acquainted and interacted. We’d be exhausted and very happy as we had a last sip of red wine.