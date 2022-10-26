21 mins ago - Food and Drink
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered.
- Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:
Tommy's Diner
On the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.
- Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).
- Address: 914 W. Broad St.
- Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily.
Aracri Pizzeria
On the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries.
- Cost: Campus location: Two slices ($7.99), house salad ($7), Italian sub ($9), cheese calzone ($10). Downtown location: 10-inch cheese pizza ($10), baked three cheese calzone ($10), Italian sub ($9).
- Details: View hours and locations here, plus read Alissa's dinner review.
Union Cafe
On the menu: Union Cafe has a little bit of everything: all-day breakfast, pasta dishes, Tex-Mex dishes, mac and cheese, sandwiches, soups and wings.
- Cost: The lunch special is $9.50. Choose from sandwiches, pizza, tacos, pad thai, salads, breakfast platter or quesadillas.
- Address: 782 North High St.
- Hours: 11am-2:30am daily.
Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
On the menu: Dirty Frank's serves hot dogs, chili mac and cheese, loaded tots, pretzel bites and onion rings.
- Cost: $4.95 for most hot dogs with premium dogs starting at $5.50, bacon-wrapped dogs starting at $4.75, chili mac and cheese ($6.95) and deluxe tot-chos ($6.75).
- Address: 248 S. 4th St.
- Hours: 4-10pm Monday, 11am-11pm Tuesday-Thursday, 11am-1am Friday-Saturday, 11am-10pm Sunday.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.