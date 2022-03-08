1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Aracri Pizzera on Gay features new digs, same great food

Alissa Widman Neese
Plates of Italian food on a restaurant table.
Plates of rigatoni, calzone and garlic knots at Aracri Pizzeria on Gay Street. Photos: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. Back when I worked downtown, Cafe Napolitana on High Street — with unbeatable New York-style pizza by the slice — was one of my go-to lunch spots.

What's happening: The restaurant moved around the corner in January and rebranded as Aracri Pizzeria on Gay. A perfect excuse to stop by, this time for dinner.

What I ate: The rigatoni with sausage was so good I regret never before trying the pizza with sausage. That'll change soon.

  • The giant calzone my husband ordered was dense … and delicious.
  • The garlic knots are iconic. I won't judge if you just eat a plate of those as a meal.

The intrigue: The owners say they wheeled their oven down the street to retain that Cafe Napolitana taste.

The bottom line: The new storefront in the former Phenix Bistro is cozy, cool and casual, featuring some new items but also the classics.

  • With a full bar, it's a great place to grab a drink or a quick bite.

If you go: 51 E. Gay St., 11am-10pm. Menu switches from lunch to dinner at 4pm.

A plate of garlic knots at an Italian restaurant.
A close-up of the garlic knots.
