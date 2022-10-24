A maple tree shows off its fall colors at Duranceau Park. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

No, you're not just imagining it — the changing leaves are extra breathtaking this year.

What's happening: Look around. It's gorgeous outside!

Sunny days, cool nights and a summer with mostly average rainfall have created the perfect conditions for a fall color explosion, we reported last month.

Yes, and: This is likely the ideal week to see Central Ohio leaves at peak color before they start fading and falling, per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

💭 Our thought bubble: We're glad the trees decided to make up for last year's lackluster fall with a vibrant show this year. Well done.