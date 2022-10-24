1 hour ago - News
🍂 Peep that peak fall color
No, you're not just imagining it — the changing leaves are extra breathtaking this year.
What's happening: Look around. It's gorgeous outside!
- Sunny days, cool nights and a summer with mostly average rainfall have created the perfect conditions for a fall color explosion, we reported last month.
Yes, and: This is likely the ideal week to see Central Ohio leaves at peak color before they start fading and falling, per the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
💭 Our thought bubble: We're glad the trees decided to make up for last year's lackluster fall with a vibrant show this year. Well done.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.