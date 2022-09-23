🍁 Our fall foliage forecast
Temperatures are dropping, it's getting darker earlier and the smell of pumpkin spice has been wafting from coffee shops for weeks.
Yes, but: No matter what the calendar says, for us it's not officially fall until the leaves change.
State of play: Central Ohio should start seeing pops of color next week, according to the foliage prediction map from smokymountains.com.
- Color should peak by Oct. 24 for about a week. By Halloween, it'll start to dull.
The intrigue: That is, if our always unpredictable weather cooperates.
- Last year's unseasonably warm fall convinced many trees it was still summer well into October. A delayed display of reds, yellows and oranges appeared only briefly before winter struck.
How it works: As the days shorten and temperatures drop, trees sense winter is coming and stop producing chlorophyll, their green pigment that turns light into food.
- The remaining pigments let leaves show their true colors.
What they're saying: "Sunny days and cool nights, that's the key recipe for the best fall colors," David Parrott, fall color forester for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, tells Axios.
- Mostly normal summer rainfall helps too, so this fall's forecast is "looking very good."
What we're watching: ODNR publishes a fall color progress map to help with planning leaf-peeping trips. They'll start posting weekly video updates next week, Parrott says.
🍂 Our favorite fall spots:
- Blendon Woods: Enjoy a picnic or meander on trails surrounded by towering trees.
- Whetstone Park: Perfect for a hike along the creek.
- Duranceau Park: A hidden gem offering secluded views of the Scioto River.
