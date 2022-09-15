Data: NOAA; Maps: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The U.S. experienced its third-hottest summer on record this year on top of historic flash flooding, per a new NOAA report.

Zoom in: The Columbus area trended just slightly warmer from June-August, with an average temperature 0.4 degrees above the norm (84.3 degrees) and 7.2% higher rainfall (13.65 inches).

Between the lines: June had the highest number of 90-degree days recorded since 1999, per the Columbus Dispatch.

That includes a stretch with widespread power outages caused by extreme storms.

Meanwhile, a soaked July 6 was primarily responsible for our inflated rainfall.

The 3.7 inches that fell set a record for that date, and is more than all rainfall in the entire month of June (2.5), August (3.22) and nearly half of July (7.93).

Yes, but: While Central Ohio followed the national trends, not all of Ohio did.

A swath of southern Ohio was cooler than usual and some northeastern and western parts of the state were drier.