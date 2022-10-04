18 mins ago - Food and Drink
Where to celebrate National Taco Day
Today's Taco Tuesday is extra special — it's also National Taco Day, a coincidence that won't happen again until 2033.
How Columbus is commemorating this very real holiday:
Condado is offering new menu items and a free taco in celebration.
Local Cantina has tacos for $2.22.
Barrio has a buy one, get one free deal.
- Grandview and OSU campus
Yes, and: Los Agavez Taqueria food truck made Yelp's list of "Top 100 Taco Spots in America" for their Tijuana style tacos.
- 11:30am-8pm Thursday-Saturday, 3166 N. High St.
💭 Our thought bubble: In queso you were wondering about our favorites ...
- Alissa tried Agave & Rye for the first time Friday. Their massive, over-the-top mac-and-cheese and hot-dog taco was a whole meal. Visit in Grandview or the Short North.
- Mary Jane recommends the steak tacos at her go-to spot, Los Guachos. They have multiple locations and a laundry list of awards both locally and nationally.
🌮 Plus: Check out these national deals.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.