Where to celebrate National Taco Day

Today's Taco Tuesday is extra special — it's also National Taco Day, a coincidence that won't happen again until 2033.

How Columbus is commemorating this very real holiday:

Condado is offering new menu items and a free taco in celebration.

Local Cantina has tacos for $2.22.

Barrio has a buy one, get one free deal.

Grandview and OSU campus

Yes, and: Los Agavez Taqueria food truck made Yelp's list of "Top 100 Taco Spots in America" for their Tijuana style tacos.

11:30am-8pm Thursday-Saturday, 3166 N. High St.

💭 Our thought bubble: In queso you were wondering about our favorites ...

Alissa tried Agave & Rye for the first time Friday. Their massive, over-the-top mac-and-cheese and hot-dog taco was a whole meal. Visit in Grandview or the Short North.

Mary Jane recommends the steak tacos at her go-to spot, Los Guachos. They have multiple locations and a laundry list of awards both locally and nationally.

🌮 Plus: Check out these national deals.