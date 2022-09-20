We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

As director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, Bernita Reese works to keep hundreds of city parks safe while offering unique programming like last month's "Screwball" tournament.

We asked the director to share her local favorites:

Breakfast: Katalina's in Clintonville. I love their pancake balls with sweet and spicy bacon.

Morning activity: I usually try to stop by a parks department event or visit one of our 28 community centers.

If I'm not working, I will check in with my family back home in Atlanta.

Lunch: The Olde Towne Tavern for baked wings (extra crispy!) and buffalo sauce on the side.

Afternoon activity: I live near the Scioto Mile, so I take advantage of this beautiful park.

If you haven't tried biking or walking along the path with great views of the river and downtown, definitely check it out.

Dinner: B & K Smoke House for some delicious rib tips, macaroni and cheese and green beans.

If I'm interested in something sweet, I'll stop by Jeni's afterward for some ice cream. My favorite flavor is the brown butter almond brittle.

Evening activity: I love sitting on my terrace, relaxing and enjoying the skyline while listening to R&B on Magic 95.5 FM.