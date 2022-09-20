14 mins ago - Things to Do

Best Day Ever: Bernita Reese

Tyler Buchanan
Columbus Recreation and Parks Director Bernita Reese
Bernita Reese took over as director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department in January. Photo courtesy of the city of Columbus

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.

We asked the director to share her local favorites:

Breakfast: Katalina's in Clintonville. I love their pancake balls with sweet and spicy bacon.

Morning activity: I usually try to stop by a parks department event or visit one of our 28 community centers.

  • If I'm not working, I will check in with my family back home in Atlanta.

Lunch: The Olde Towne Tavern for baked wings (extra crispy!) and buffalo sauce on the side.

Afternoon activity: I live near the Scioto Mile, so I take advantage of this beautiful park.

  • If you haven't tried biking or walking along the path with great views of the river and downtown, definitely check it out.

Dinner: B & K Smoke House for some delicious rib tips, macaroni and cheese and green beans.

Evening activity: I love sitting on my terrace, relaxing and enjoying the skyline while listening to R&B on Magic 95.5 FM.

