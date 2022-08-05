Introducing Screwball, where the rules change every inning

Ever wanted to play summer softball but with an avant garde approach to rules, a la Calvinball?

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has the perfect alternative: Screwball, where the rules change every inning.

🥎 Here's how to play:

1st: Fielding positions are drawn at random and batters run the bases in the opposite direction.

2nd: New random positions, batters toss a ball to themselves to hit.

3rd: Kickball.

4th: Random positions, male players bat opposite-handed and batters run in the opposite direction.

5th: A 16-inch "Chicago ball" is used, batters run in the opposite direction and each run counts double.

6th: Kickball, this time with four outs.

7th: A player from the hitting team serves as pitcher.

Plus, teams get one "mulligan" that can nullify any play.

Want to play? Registration opens today for an upcoming "Mixed Nutz Screwball" tournament.