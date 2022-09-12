Data: OpenTable; Chart: Axios Visuals

New data should give local restaurant owners a reason to toast.

What's happening: For the first time since 2019, Columbus reservations booked through OpenTable exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period and appear to be on the upswing, according to new data from the company.

Recovery has ebbed and flowed, and the recent uptick follows a decline in reservations in June and July.

Why it matters: Restaurants are reporting higher operating expenses this year, so more reservations help our favorite eateries absorb those costs.

Yes, but: While we're slightly outpacing the rest of Ohio, Columbus' 12% improvement over 2019 is still below the national average of 19%.

Want to help your new favorite restaurant rebound? Or just hoping to get out of cooking dinner this week?

We don't judge and have got you covered with some of the area's newest dining options:

🌮 Agave & Rye, Grandview Heights, Short North

Double-shelled (both crunchy and soft) tacos filled with almost everything imaginable, including kangaroo meat, pepperoni, lobster and mac and cheese.

🍗 Subourbon, Linworth

Southern comfort dishes from the owners of Alqueria, plus an extensive menu of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys.

🍳 Marvin's Restaurant & Lounge, Brewery District

Upscale American brunch and dinner. There isn't an online menu yet, but this photo of chicken and waffles has us sold.

🍣 Koshi, Northland

A sit-down Korean and sushi restaurant tucked away inside Saraga International Grocery.

🍝 Missing Jimmy's, Dublin