New restaurants to check out this week

Alissa Widman Neese
New data should give local restaurant owners a reason to toast.

What's happening: For the first time since 2019, Columbus reservations booked through OpenTable exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period and appear to be on the upswing, according to new data from the company.

  • Recovery has ebbed and flowed, and the recent uptick follows a decline in reservations in June and July.

Why it matters: Restaurants are reporting higher operating expenses this year, so more reservations help our favorite eateries absorb those costs.

Yes, but: While we're slightly outpacing the rest of Ohio, Columbus' 12% improvement over 2019 is still below the national average of 19%.

Want to help your new favorite restaurant rebound? Or just hoping to get out of cooking dinner this week?

  • We don't judge and have got you covered with some of the area's newest dining options:

🌮 Agave & Rye, Grandview Heights, Short North

  • Double-shelled (both crunchy and soft) tacos filled with almost everything imaginable, including kangaroo meat, pepperoni, lobster and mac and cheese.

🍗 Subourbon, Linworth

🍳 Marvin's Restaurant & Lounge, Brewery District

  • Upscale American brunch and dinner. There isn't an online menu yet, but this photo of chicken and waffles has us sold.

🍣 Koshi, Northland

🍝 Missing Jimmy's, Dublin

  • The owners of Meatball Mafia debuted a Jimmy Hoffa-themed bar this weekend offering their signature Italian dishes.
