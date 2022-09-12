New restaurants to check out this week
New data should give local restaurant owners a reason to toast.
What's happening: For the first time since 2019, Columbus reservations booked through OpenTable exceeded pre-pandemic levels for a sustained period and appear to be on the upswing, according to new data from the company.
- Recovery has ebbed and flowed, and the recent uptick follows a decline in reservations in June and July.
Why it matters: Restaurants are reporting higher operating expenses this year, so more reservations help our favorite eateries absorb those costs.
Yes, but: While we're slightly outpacing the rest of Ohio, Columbus' 12% improvement over 2019 is still below the national average of 19%.
Want to help your new favorite restaurant rebound? Or just hoping to get out of cooking dinner this week?
- We don't judge and have got you covered with some of the area's newest dining options:
🌮 Agave & Rye, Grandview Heights, Short North
- Double-shelled (both crunchy and soft) tacos filled with almost everything imaginable, including kangaroo meat, pepperoni, lobster and mac and cheese.
🍗 Subourbon, Linworth
- Southern comfort dishes from the owners of Alqueria, plus an extensive menu of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys.
🍳 Marvin's Restaurant & Lounge, Brewery District
- Upscale American brunch and dinner. There isn't an online menu yet, but this photo of chicken and waffles has us sold.
🍣 Koshi, Northland
- A sit-down Korean and sushi restaurant tucked away inside Saraga International Grocery.
🍝 Missing Jimmy's, Dublin
- The owners of Meatball Mafia debuted a Jimmy Hoffa-themed bar this weekend offering their signature Italian dishes.
