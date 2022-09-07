Self-storage rates are rising

Life is all about "trying to find a place for your stuff," comedian George Carlin once declared.

There's a whole industry dedicated to it, after all — but it's getting more expensive.

What's happening: Monthly rents for self-storage space have risen to record highs over the past three years, but Columbus renters are still getting a bargain, per a report from commercial real estate site Yardi Matrix.

By the numbers: Rent for a 10-by-10-foot unit here now averages $108 per month — lower than the $140 national average and all 30 metro areas in the report.

Local prices rose 1% for climate-controlled units and 4% for non-climate-controlled units between July 2021-2022.

Columbus also ranked No. 7 for new storage unit construction during that time.

Data: Yardi Matrix; Chart: Axios Visuals

Driving the news: Rates are soaring in cities that attracted more remote workers during the pandemic, especially in the southeast and Florida.

Demand for storage skyrocketed as people cleaned out their homes — and investors noticed.

They started buying up units and building new facilities as fast as they could, while jacking up rates.

What they're saying: "Since everybody's on a month-to-month lease, on 30 days' notice you can raise the rent by any amount you want," self-storage investor Nick Huber says in a popular tutorial.

What we're watching: After several quarters of crazy growth, the rise in rental rates was more moderate nationwide from June to July this year, per the report.

In Columbus, the rate didn't budge from month to month — a good sign for renters.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: There are three self-storage businesses on a two-mile stretch of my street. Apparently that's not enough, because a fourth is opening any day now.