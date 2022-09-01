Ohio's life expectancy was the 13th-lowest in the U.S. in 2020, per new CDC data.

The average lifespan of an Ohioan at birth was 75.3 years — lower than the national average of 77.

Why it matters: The decline reflects deep societal issues, including surging drug overdoses and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Threat level: Ohio's life expectancy has decreased by 1.6 years from 2019.

Heart disease was the leading cause of death here in 2020, followed by cancer, COVID and accidental injury, including overdoses, according to the CDC.

The big picture: This is a nationwide trend. Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019-2020, with a nationwide decline of 1.8 years, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

COVID caused approximately 375,000 deaths in 2020, while over 91,700 people died of a drug overdose.

Zoom in: Ohio's overdose death rate was the nation's fourth-highest in 2020, with 5,204 deaths.

As of Wednesday, the state had logged 39,406 total COVID-related deaths, with a death rate that's No. 23 among states, per the New York Times.

Of note: An Ohio female's life expectancy (78.1) was 5.6 years higher than a male's (72.5) in 2020, as is typical nationwide.

What's next: Based on provisional CDC data released yesterday, U.S. life expectancy likely dropped again in 2021 by nearly a year, to 76.1, Axios' Tina Reed writes.