1 hour ago - News

Ohio's declining life expectancy

Alissa Widman Neese
Data: Arias, et al., 2022, "U.S. State Life Tables, 2020"; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Ohio's life expectancy was the 13th-lowest in the U.S. in 2020, per new CDC data.

  • The average lifespan of an Ohioan at birth was 75.3 years — lower than the national average of 77.

Why it matters: The decline reflects deep societal issues, including surging drug overdoses and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Threat level: Ohio's life expectancy has decreased by 1.6 years from 2019.

  • Heart disease was the leading cause of death here in 2020, followed by cancer, COVID and accidental injury, including overdoses, according to the CDC.

The big picture: This is a nationwide trend. Life expectancy in the U.S. fell in all 50 states and the District of Columbia from 2019-2020, with a nationwide decline of 1.8 years, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

Zoom in: Ohio's overdose death rate was the nation's fourth-highest in 2020, with 5,204 deaths.

  • As of Wednesday, the state had logged 39,406 total COVID-related deaths, with a death rate that's No. 23 among states, per the New York Times.

Of note: An Ohio female's life expectancy (78.1) was 5.6 years higher than a male's (72.5) in 2020, as is typical nationwide.

What's next: Based on provisional CDC data released yesterday, U.S. life expectancy likely dropped again in 2021 by nearly a year, to 76.1, Axios' Tina Reed writes.

  • That represents a loss of nearly three years of life expectancy since 2019, the largest overall loss in America since the 1920s.
  • The Native American and Alaska Native population was disproportionately impacted, with expectancy dropping nearly two years to 65.2, the data shows.
  • Black Americans' expectancy (70.8) declined less than the national average, though it continues to be lower than white Americans' (76.4).
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more