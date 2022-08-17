Fentanyl fuels local spike in drug overdose deaths
Franklin County drug overdose deaths spiked for a second year in a row, an increase largely driven by an influx of fentanyl.
- The powerful opioid accounted for 89% of last year's 825 deaths, per the latest county coroner's report.
Why it matters: U.S. overdose deaths have been rising for years and the pandemic exacerbated the problem, with lockdowns initially making it harder to access treatment.
- Now secondary consequences, including depression and economic stressors, continue to have an impact.
The big picture: Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any other year on record, per the National Center for Health Statistics.
- That's up 15% from 2020, a previous record, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
Threat level: Ohio's drug overdose death rate was fourth highest in the nation in 2020, per the CDC's latest data.
Flashback: Earlier this year, health officials sounded the alarm about counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl after two Ohio State students died from accidental overdoses.
- Authorities believe they ingested fake Adderall pills, per the Columbus Dispatch.
Zoom in: Despite reported increases in adolescent deaths nationwide, locally, fatalities among younger people (ages 15-34) decreased from 2020 to 2021, per the coroner's report.
- Fatalities in older age groups (45-64) increased, while deaths among people ages 35-44, the most impacted group, stayed consistent.
Of note: Victims were mostly male (70%) and white (65%), though deaths among African Americans increased 8% over five years.
- Fentanyl, cocaine, amphetamine and alcohol use is increasing, but use of heroin and opioids other than fentanyl is decreasing.
- Franklin County logged no heroin-related deaths for most of 2021, per the report.
What's happening: Ohio used federal pandemic relief funds to invest in addiction treatment programs and Franklin County promotes a variety of other addiction support services.
- The county also works to educate residents about how to identify and prevent overdoses, along with offering free overdose-reversing medication.
Separately, Ohio lawmakers enacted a "Relapse Reduction Act" this summer, which increased criminal penalties for drug trafficking near addiction services facilities and selling drugs to those undergoing treatment.
- While law enforcement officials applauded the bill, civil liberties groups opposed the effort to tackle addiction as a criminal justice issue.
