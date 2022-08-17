Franklin County drug overdose deaths spiked for a second year in a row, an increase largely driven by an influx of fentanyl.

The powerful opioid accounted for 89% of last year's 825 deaths, per the latest county coroner's report.

Why it matters: U.S. overdose deaths have been rising for years and the pandemic exacerbated the problem, with lockdowns initially making it harder to access treatment.

Now secondary consequences, including depression and economic stressors, continue to have an impact.

The big picture: Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any other year on record, per the National Center for Health Statistics.

That's up 15% from 2020, a previous record, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

Threat level: Ohio's drug overdose death rate was fourth highest in the nation in 2020, per the CDC's latest data.

Flashback: Earlier this year, health officials sounded the alarm about counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl after two Ohio State students died from accidental overdoses.

Authorities believe they ingested fake Adderall pills, per the Columbus Dispatch.

Zoom in: Despite reported increases in adolescent deaths nationwide, locally, fatalities among younger people (ages 15-34) decreased from 2020 to 2021, per the coroner's report.

Fatalities in older age groups (45-64) increased, while deaths among people ages 35-44, the most impacted group, stayed consistent.

Of note: Victims were mostly male (70%) and white (65%), though deaths among African Americans increased 8% over five years.

Fentanyl, cocaine, amphetamine and alcohol use is increasing, but use of heroin and opioids other than fentanyl is decreasing.

Franklin County logged no heroin-related deaths for most of 2021, per the report.

What's happening: Ohio used federal pandemic relief funds to invest in addiction treatment programs and Franklin County promotes a variety of other addiction support services.

The county also works to educate residents about how to identify and prevent overdoses, along with offering free overdose-reversing medication.

Separately, Ohio lawmakers enacted a "Relapse Reduction Act" this summer, which increased criminal penalties for drug trafficking near addiction services facilities and selling drugs to those undergoing treatment.