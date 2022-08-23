Although Columbus' striking teachers say compensation isn't their top issue at the bargaining table, new data illustrates the widening pay gap between Buckeye State educators and their college-educated peers.

Why it matters: Low pay is one reason why school districts nationwide are struggling to find teachers.

Details: Ohio teachers make 14.4% less than other college graduates here, per the Economic Policy Institute.

The big picture: The disparity is even wider on the national level, which saw a record-high 23.5% gap in 2021.

The gap was just 6% in 1996. But while other college-educated career salaries have risen over the past four decades, teachers' salaries have remained flat.

Zoom in: A first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree earns about $46,000 in Columbus, per the union's expired contract.