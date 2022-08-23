Ohio teachers make 14.4% less than other college grads
Although Columbus' striking teachers say compensation isn't their top issue at the bargaining table, new data illustrates the widening pay gap between Buckeye State educators and their college-educated peers.
Why it matters: Low pay is one reason why school districts nationwide are struggling to find teachers.
Details: Ohio teachers make 14.4% less than other college graduates here, per the Economic Policy Institute.
The big picture: The disparity is even wider on the national level, which saw a record-high 23.5% gap in 2021.
- The gap was just 6% in 1996. But while other college-educated career salaries have risen over the past four decades, teachers' salaries have remained flat.
Zoom in: A first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree earns about $46,000 in Columbus, per the union's expired contract.
- That salary maxes out at $91,000 after 31 years.
- The district's average teacher salary was about $75,000 in 2021, per Ohio Department of Education data — $9,000 above the state average for teachers, but less than some area districts, including Dublin, Hilliard and Worthington.
