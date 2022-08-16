The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have about the same odds of winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That's despite the Bengals having reached the Super Bowl last season, compared to the Browns' 7-9 finish.

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: Oddsmakers are bullish on Cleveland's chances once quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his six-game suspension over dozens of claims of sexual abuse.