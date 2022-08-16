22 mins ago - Sports

Super Bowl odds decent for Browns, Bengals

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford runs for a touchdown during a preseason game against Jacksonville on Aug. 12. Photo: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have about the same odds of winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • That's despite the Bengals having reached the Super Bowl last season, compared to the Browns' 7-9 finish.
Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios Visuals
Yes, but: Oddsmakers are bullish on Cleveland's chances once quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from his six-game suspension over dozens of claims of sexual abuse.

