Most Central Ohio districts won't arm teachers

School employees can carry guns with minimal training when a new state law takes effect next month, though Columbus and most Central Ohio districts tell Axios they won't allow it.

Details: In the past, school resource officers were typically the only employees who carried weapons — after completing 700 hours of required training.

Now districts can authorize any staff member to carry after 24 hours of training, just a few of which involve hands-on weapons exercises.

A school board must notify families "by whatever means it regularly communicates with the public" if it allows for armed employees, per the law.

Between the lines: This district-by-district approach could make it difficult to track which ones are allowing weapons in schools.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety will keep a private list of armed staff members, but is not committing to reporting even a redacted list of participating school districts.

"Should a list exist in the future, DPS will evaluate record requests at that time," department spokesperson Jay Carey told us.

Other school-related legislation

State of play: Arming teachers is not the only change coming to Ohio schools this year. Other changes enacted by state lawmakers include:

What we're watching: These proposed bills remain pending in the Ohio Statehouse: