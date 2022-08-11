Tourism spending dollars down due to lack of overnight travelers

More and more tourists are visiting Columbus when the sun's out.

If only we could just convince them to stay the night.

Driving the news: Experience Columbus, the city's tourism bureau, recently reported its 2021 and early 2022 visitor data.

Columbus had 42.7 million total visitors in 2021, a marginal decrease from pre-pandemic 2019 levels, while overall tourism spending was down $1 billion last year.

Why it matters: Tourism supports tens of thousands of retail and hospitality jobs, fueling further growth in America's 14th biggest city.

State of play: The vast majority of visitors come to see friends and relatives or attend a special event, per the bureau. Just 5% traveled for business reasons.

Nearly a million more people came here for day trips last year compared to 2019, but the number of overnight visits dropped by 13%.

Threat level: That's a problem, the bureau's CEO Brian Ross told Columbus Business First, because those staying overnight spend more money.

"That is a big drop in direct visitor spending," Ross said. "We need the overnight visitors to come back."

What's next: Experience Columbus is hosting two 2023 conventions that may boost local business travel: the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting, and the very meta Professionals Convention Management Association's Convening Leaders conference.