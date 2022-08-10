2 hours ago - Real Estate

Columbus among top "live-work-play" cities

Sami Sparber
Illustration of an office cubicle with a roof like a house.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

A total of 5,100 mixed-use apartments have been built in Columbus since 2012, making up 18% of all constructed units during that time frame, Axios' Sami Sparber reports.

Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, per a report from apartment search website RentCafe.

  • That demand was only amplified as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for daily activities close at hand.

The big picture: Nationwide, apartments constructed in "live-work-play" buildings have quadrupled compared to 10 years ago, from 10,000 in 2012 to 43,000 in 2021, the report states.

The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.

Yes, but: With rent costs continuing to balloon, many Columbus residents may be priced out of apartment complexes closest to desirable amenities.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios Visuals
