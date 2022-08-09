The most expensive animal in Ohio

The steaks were high at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions when 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert brought her prized calf Cruiser on stage.

Steering the news: The Auglaize County exhibitor and her Grand Champion Market Beef winner set a record for the most expensive livestock sale in fair history.

👀 Eye-popping stat: A trucking company near Egbert's hometown paid $225,000 for the esteemed animal, more than double the previous record of $85,000.

Egbert took home $22,000 and the rest supports a 4-H scholarship program.

What they said: Speaking with reporters Monday, Egbert called Cruiser "very unique" as far as steer go — a powerful creature with an especially impressive build.

"We won many, many shows with him," she said of the past year.

After Sunday's sale, Dublin-based auctioneer Kevin Wendt told Egbert: "You hold the record, and I'm sure you will for a while."

💭 Tyler's thought bubble: That's one steep price for a steer, but at least the money goes toward a good cause.

I wouldn't have bid more than $185,000 on it.

All the things you could buy for $225,000: