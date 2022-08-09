The most expensive animal in Ohio
The steaks were high at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions when 16-year-old Ryleigh Egbert brought her prized calf Cruiser on stage.
Steering the news: The Auglaize County exhibitor and her Grand Champion Market Beef winner set a record for the most expensive livestock sale in fair history.
👀 Eye-popping stat: A trucking company near Egbert's hometown paid $225,000 for the esteemed animal, more than double the previous record of $85,000.
- Egbert took home $22,000 and the rest supports a 4-H scholarship program.
What they said: Speaking with reporters Monday, Egbert called Cruiser "very unique" as far as steer go — a powerful creature with an especially impressive build.
- "We won many, many shows with him," she said of the past year.
- After Sunday's sale, Dublin-based auctioneer Kevin Wendt told Egbert: "You hold the record, and I'm sure you will for a while."
💭 Tyler's thought bubble: That's one steep price for a steer, but at least the money goes toward a good cause.
- I wouldn't have bid more than $185,000 on it.
All the things you could buy for $225,000:
- 📚 Full ride to Ohio State ($120,000)
- 🏒 Two Blue Jackets season tickets on center ice ($9,360)
- 🦖 Renting out COSI's dinosaur exhibit for eight hours ($8,000)
- 🚙 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe from Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet ($67,795)
- 🍦 25-year subscription to Jeni's Pint Club ($18,975)
