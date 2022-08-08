Ohio (somehow) not named the most Midwestern state

Ope, this can't be right.

Driving the news: Using descriptions from local Airbnb listings, the Washington Post recently ranked the "most Midwestern" states in an effort to better define "America's vaguest region."

The top three: Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Ohio, inexplicably, ranked second to last, edging out only South Dakota.

What they found: Rural folks are more likely to describe themselves as Midwestern than city-dwellers, so states like Ohio with large urban populations slipped down the rankings.

The intrigue: Of the 15 most-mentioned words in Midwestern Airbnb listings, a third related to fishing. "Walleye" was No. 1, so the Post dubbed it "the most Midwestern thing on Earth."

We have the Toledo Walleye minor-league hockey team and Port Clinton's Walleye Drop on New Year's Eve. Those have to count for something, right?

🤔 Our take: There's no way this study is the ideal way to judge which state embodies the Midwest best.

Have you seen our corn statues? Our butter cow? Our delicious ranch dressing?

The bottom line: We need to have a friendly Midwestern word with our colleagues at Axios Des Moines.