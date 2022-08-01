Last month, we reported on your favorite places to thrift shop.

I recently rolled up my sleeves and dug into the bins at Columbus' Goodwill Outlet to see what all the fuss is about.

My take: This takes "thrill of the hunt" to the next level … and I'm addicted.

How it works: Items are unsorted and sold per pound — 59 cents for books and $1.89 for everything else.

Pro tips: Bring gloves to avoid that slimy "I just rooted through piles of used items" feeling on your hands. (Luckily, the items were much cleaner than I expected.)

Go on a weekday. It's less busy.

If you find clothes in your size or something you like, stick to that spot. It may be part of a set.

When employees wheel out a fresh new bin, back off — unless you're looking for an elbow-to-elbow Black Friday-esque brawl. These thrifters are hardcore.

Relics I found, but left: The first cellphone I owned in 2005. A pet rock. Floppy disks. A cassette of "Macho Man" by the Village People.

The one that got away: A Clippers Dime-A-Dog T-shirt that sadly wasn't my size.

What I snagged: Everything in the picture below cost only $12.49.

That includes the gift that keeps on giving: A brand new “Friends” calendar with daily trivia and quotes.

If you go: 2675 Brice Rd., Suite B, Columbus. 9am–9pm daily.