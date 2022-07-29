33 mins ago - News

Scenes from a 4-H barn at the Ohio State Fair

Tyler Buchanan
A 13-year-old 4-H participant stands next to a sheep.
Bella Foley, a member of the Preble Lambs Unlimited 4-H group, raises sheep and goats in her native town of Eaton. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

Axios spent time chatting with 4-H participants from across Ohio this week at the Ohio State Fair.

  • Here's a closer look at two accomplished exhibitors:
Bella Foley, 13

It only took a few hours into the fair's first day for Bella Foley to earn a Grand Champion banner for her sheep.

State of play: The Eaton native raises award-winning Oxford breeding sheep near the Indiana border.

Why sheep? She enjoys how their personalities vary between sweet and rambunctious, just like people.

What's next: Bella is headed back home early for the Preble County Fair, which opens tomorrow.

  • It's an exhausting few weeks, she admits, but says the hard work is worth it.
Landin Carr, 17

Landin Carr doesn't live on a farm and says his own brother is a "polar opposite" who has no interest in agriculture.

  • But Landin fell in love at an early age and is now a skilled hog showman with four years of state fair experience under his belt.

What he's saying: Landin likes seeing crowds back at the fairgrounds after competing in the public-free event last year.

What's next: The teen has two more years of eligibility in 4-H left and hopes to eventually make a career in farming.

A 17-year-old 4-H participant kneels next to his hog.
Landin Carr, a member of the Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club, is a six-year veteran of 4-H in his native Pickaway County. He's also competed in 4-H speaking contests.
