Scenes from a 4-H barn at the Ohio State Fair
Axios spent time chatting with 4-H participants from across Ohio this week at the Ohio State Fair.
- Here's a closer look at two accomplished exhibitors:
Bella Foley, 13
It only took a few hours into the fair's first day for Bella Foley to earn a Grand Champion banner for her sheep.
State of play: The Eaton native raises award-winning Oxford breeding sheep near the Indiana border.
Why sheep? She enjoys how their personalities vary between sweet and rambunctious, just like people.
What's next: Bella is headed back home early for the Preble County Fair, which opens tomorrow.
- It's an exhausting few weeks, she admits, but says the hard work is worth it.
Landin Carr, 17
Landin Carr doesn't live on a farm and says his own brother is a "polar opposite" who has no interest in agriculture.
- But Landin fell in love at an early age and is now a skilled hog showman with four years of state fair experience under his belt.
What he's saying: Landin likes seeing crowds back at the fairgrounds after competing in the public-free event last year.
What's next: The teen has two more years of eligibility in 4-H left and hopes to eventually make a career in farming.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.