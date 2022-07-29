Scenes from a 4-H barn at the Ohio State Fair

Axios spent time chatting with 4-H participants from across Ohio this week at the Ohio State Fair.

Here's a closer look at two accomplished exhibitors:

Bella Foley, 13

It only took a few hours into the fair's first day for Bella Foley to earn a Grand Champion banner for her sheep.

State of play: The Eaton native raises award-winning Oxford breeding sheep near the Indiana border.

Why sheep? She enjoys how their personalities vary between sweet and rambunctious, just like people.

What's next: Bella is headed back home early for the Preble County Fair, which opens tomorrow.

It's an exhausting few weeks, she admits, but says the hard work is worth it.

Landin Carr, 17

Landin Carr doesn't live on a farm and says his own brother is a "polar opposite" who has no interest in agriculture.

But Landin fell in love at an early age and is now a skilled hog showman with four years of state fair experience under his belt.

What he's saying: Landin likes seeing crowds back at the fairgrounds after competing in the public-free event last year.

What's next: The teen has two more years of eligibility in 4-H left and hopes to eventually make a career in farming.