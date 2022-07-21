A day at Dublin Food Pantry shows growing needs
👋 Alissa here. Last month, we reported on how food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked amid rising costs and supply-chain disruptions.
- After the interview, Dublin Food Pantry's executive director invited me to their drive-thru operation at Dublin Community Church to see it myself.
What I saw: Cars lined up well before opening time, a testament to the increase in hungry people who rely on this service.
- Meat is newly rationed to once a month.
- A soup stash — usually a well-stocked staple — had dwindled to just a few cans.
- A donation of large cauliflower heads sparked a thoughtful debate. Save them for big families to reduce waste? Keep some for tomorrow? Or first-come, first-served?
Yes, but: Despite the challenges and uncertainty, the volunteer crew made for an efficient, good-spirited assembly line.
❤️ One heartwarming moment: A patron was worried that waiting in line would deplete her gas tank, so somebody gave her $10 for a couple gallons on the way home.
The bottom line: Our community needs help and its nonprofits do too.
What you can do: Ask pantries what they need or make a cash donation to the food banks that supply them. Central Ohio's regional food bank is the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.
Pantry hours: 5:30-7:15pm Monday, 10-11:45am Tuesday, 4-6:15pm Thursday.
