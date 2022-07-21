👋 Alissa here. Last month, we reported on how food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked amid rising costs and supply-chain disruptions.

After the interview, Dublin Food Pantry's executive director invited me to their drive-thru operation at Dublin Community Church to see it myself.

What I saw: Cars lined up well before opening time, a testament to the increase in hungry people who rely on this service.

Meat is newly rationed to once a month.

A soup stash — usually a well-stocked staple — had dwindled to just a few cans.

A donation of large cauliflower heads sparked a thoughtful debate. Save them for big families to reduce waste? Keep some for tomorrow? Or first-come, first-served?

Yes, but: Despite the challenges and uncertainty, the volunteer crew made for an efficient, good-spirited assembly line.

Volunteer Tom Liu selects meat for a family's grocery package at the Dublin Food Pantry, which operates in the basement of Dublin Community Church.

❤️ One heartwarming moment: A patron was worried that waiting in line would deplete her gas tank, so somebody gave her $10 for a couple gallons on the way home.

The bottom line: Our community needs help and its nonprofits do too.

What you can do: Ask pantries what they need or make a cash donation to the food banks that supply them. Central Ohio's regional food bank is the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Pantry hours: 5:30-7:15pm Monday, 10-11:45am Tuesday, 4-6:15pm Thursday.

Volunteers Shivli Pendkar, left, and James Kubik fill boxes with nonperishable food and personal care items. Families can receive one per month.