Ohio's food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked amid rising costs and supply-chain disruptions.

But those same issues are pushing even more people to turn to them for help.

Why it matters: More than 1.5 million Ohioans — one in eight of our neighbors — go hungry, according to Feeding America.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says that some banks have been forced into rationing.

State of play: The association's leaders are now urging lawmakers to spend federal pandemic relief funds or other cash reserves to address the critical need.

Ohio has nearly $2 billion in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, they note.

The state's rainy day fund has an unprecedented $7.4 billion, per a Pew States report.

Food banks are requesting $50 million immediately, plus $133 million in long-term relief to prepare for a recession.

How it works: Food banks distribute food to community pantries that they obtain from manufacturers, retailers and farmers at a lower cost.

They're especially important when local donations to pantries can't keep up with demand.

Zoom in: The Dublin Food Pantry is serving 2,200 individuals a month, three times their pre-pandemic output, executive director Denise "Dinky" Youngsteadt-Parrish tells Axios.

The nonprofit has outgrown Dublin Community Church, its home for 46 years, and will soon move to a larger location to meet demand.

What they're saying: Eggs, meat and milk are in short supply.

"If we don't have any milk today, some volunteers will run out and buy it" Youngsteadt-Parrish says. "They don't want to be the person who says, 'I'm sorry, we don't have this.'"

What's next: The food banks' proposal is "being reviewed," a spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine tells Axios, though state lawmakers are on summer recess until September.

The spokesperson also noted the rainy day fund is "meant to stabilize the state budget in downturns; therefore, it is not prudent to use that fund for other purposes."

What we're watching: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are currently boosted, but will return to normal once the federal pandemic relief emergency expires, possibly as early as mid-July.

How to help: A cash donation makes the most impact. Central Ohio's regional food bank is Mid-Ohio Food Collective.