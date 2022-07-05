Your favorite burgers in Central Ohio

We knew you wouldn't disappoint. After sizzling over Reader's Digest's claim that Swenson's is Ohio's best burger, we asked for your recommendations. Try one of these from our readers.

"Beanie Burger at Gahanna Grill!" — Joni M.

"Thurman's is overrated. They’re huge but that's their only distinguishing characteristic. I'll take a Preston's smash burger over Thurman’s any day."

"Northstar Cafe's burgers (both beef and veggie) are also excellent." — Mike B.

"Preston's in the North Market!" — Steve R.

"Best burger in town is the BurgerBurger from FishBurger on the South Side. It’s half ground beef, half brisket, and delicious." — Andrew P.