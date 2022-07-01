1 hour ago - Food and Drink

What's the best Ohio burger for the Fourth of July?

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of a cheeseburger with the Axios "A" as a grillmark on the burger patty.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The holiday weekend probably has a lot of us thinking about biting into a juicy burger.

  • If you don't feel like grilling, Ohio's best place to grab one is apparently … Swenson's Drive-In, according to Reader's Digest. Huh.

Our take: Sure, the Galley Boy and its secret sauces make for a solid fast food burger, but I'm sure the folks at The Thurman Cafe would like to have a word.

  • And if you're looking for a hole in the wall, the patties and prices at Johnnie's Tavern on Trabue Road can't be beat.

📬 What's your favorite local burger? Email [email protected] and serve up some hot takes.

