Electric vehicles' popularity plugging along in Ohio
Metro areas in Ohio and the Midwest are still deserts in the nation's electric vehicle market despite recent progress in Columbus to plug in more residents.
Why it matters: The world is in the midst of a global transition away from gasoline-powered vehicles, partially driven by environmental concerns, Axios' Joann Muller reports.
- Though American buyers aren't as enthusiastic as consumers in Europe and Asia, progress is noticeable.
The big picture: EV registrations in the U.S. have doubled over the past year, to about 5% of all new cars. Shoppers have dozens of new choices, with many more makes and models on the way.
Yes, but: Overall, EVs still account for less than 1% of all vehicles in both Ohio and the U.S. overall.
Zoom in: As of last June, there were 14,530 total EVs registered in Ohio, according to the U.S. Department of Energy — that's 1.4% of all EVs nationwide.
Flashback: Columbus saw an uptick in EV ownership in 2016 after winning the U.S. Department of Transportation's Smart Cities Challenge and receiving a $10 million grant.
- The funds helped increase awareness, expand charging ports and assist employers in offering incentives to their employees.
- In 2015, only 0.38% of new cars purchased in our seven-county region were EVs. By 2018, that had grown to 2%.
What we're driving: Teslas were the most popular EVs for Columbus car buyers in April, the latest month data was available from S&P Global Mobility, making up 62.5% of statewide registered EVs.
The latest: Ohio Senators proposed a bill in March to expand EV manufacturing and use across the state. Its latest hearing was in May.
What we're watching: Ohio can apply for up to $140.1 million in federal funds to help expand charging along highways throughout the state, made available by President Biden's infrastructure bill.
- State applications are due Aug. 1, with approval by Sept. 30.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.