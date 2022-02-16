Ohio's electric vehicle charging network to expand
Ohio can now apply for up to $140.1 million in federal funds to help expand electric vehicle charging along highways throughout the state.
Why it matters: Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of the auto market into becoming rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them.
Driving the news: An initial $615 million will be available to states in fiscal year 2022 as part of the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law, Axios' Ben Geman reports.
- States received guidance on how to apply and a program website launched last week.
- Overall, $5 billion will be allocated to EV-charging infrastructure over five years.
Zoom in: Ohio has 1,850 miles of "pending and ready EV corridors," according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
- Columbus has more than 200 charging spots, 36 free, comparable to other cities its size.
- Ohio as a whole has nearly 1,000. About a fourth are free.
What they're saying: Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Bruning tells Axios the department is "still reviewing the information and working on the next steps."
- The state has released two studies on EV policy and recently added charging stations to four state properties.
What's next: Biden's goal is a national network of 500,000 public charging stations by 2030, a huge increase over the current 100,000.
- State applications are due Aug. 1. The federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will approve plans by Sept. 30.
