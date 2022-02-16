Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. Department of Energy; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio can now apply for up to $140.1 million in federal funds to help expand electric vehicle charging along highways throughout the state.

Why it matters: Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of the auto market into becoming rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them.

Driving the news: An initial $615 million will be available to states in fiscal year 2022 as part of the Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure law, Axios' Ben Geman reports.

States received guidance on how to apply and a program website launched last week.

Overall, $5 billion will be allocated to EV-charging infrastructure over five years.

Zoom in: Ohio has 1,850 miles of "pending and ready EV corridors," according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Columbus has more than 200 charging spots, 36 free, comparable to other cities its size.

Ohio as a whole has nearly 1,000. About a fourth are free.

What they're saying: Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Bruning tells Axios the department is "still reviewing the information and working on the next steps."

The state has released two studies on EV policy and recently added charging stations to four state properties.

What's next: Biden's goal is a national network of 500,000 public charging stations by 2030, a huge increase over the current 100,000.

State applications are due Aug. 1. The federal Joint Office of Energy and Transportation will approve plans by Sept. 30.

Explore the interactive map.