Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Biden moves to spend new EV charging cash

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The Biden administration is throwing open the doors for states to begin tapping $5 billion over five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand electric vehicle charging on the nation's highways.

Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of carbon emissions. Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of sales into rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them in the market.

  • The White House has an aspirational target of 50% of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be zero-emissions models by 2030.

Driving the news: The administration is making an initial $615 million available to states in fiscal 2022.

  • This morning the Transportation Department released formal guidance for how states can apply for the funds.
  • DOT and the Energy Department also unveiled a new website that helps provide technical assistance.

The big picture: President Biden has set a goal of a national network of 500,000 public charging in place by 2030, and administration officials note that over 100,000 exist already.

What they're saying: "The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Zoom in: The $5 billion program is focused on building out charging on the nation's interstate highway system.

  • To access the funds, states must submit an EV infrastructure deployment plan by Aug. 1 to the DOT-DOE's Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and plans will be approved by Sept. 30.
  • Plans filed earlier will be approved on a rolling basis, officials said. The federal government pays for 80% of projects under the program.
  • Officials said the funding will be consistent with the administration's environmental justice guidelines, which call for 40% of the benefits from federal clean energy and climate investments flow to disadvantaged communities.
  • The infrastructure law also has a separate $2.5 billion grant program for other projects to deploy charging and other alternative vehicle fuels in various areas. Officials say details on that will come later this year.

Yes, but: Another key part of the White House EV agenda remains stalled in Congress.

  • Democrats' big climate and social spending package would greatly expand consumer incentives for buying electric vehicles.
  • But the overall plan has collapsed, at least for now, absent buy-in from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va).

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. warns protest convoys could hit Super Bowl

Protesters block a highway to the Blue Water Bridge border crossing — a key trade artery to the U.S. — in Ontario, Canada, yesterday. Photo: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

A Department of Homeland Security bulletin warns law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to protests in Canada, could begin soon in the U.S., CNN reports.

Driving the news: A DHS official told Yahoo News truckers could "follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Haberman book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

Cover: Penguin Press

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man."

Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow