Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
The Biden administration is throwing open the doors for states to begin tapping $5 billion over five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand electric vehicle charging on the nation's highways.
Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of carbon emissions. Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of sales into rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them in the market.
- The White House has an aspirational target of 50% of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be zero-emissions models by 2030.
Driving the news: The administration is making an initial $615 million available to states in fiscal 2022.
- This morning the Transportation Department released formal guidance for how states can apply for the funds.
- DOT and the Energy Department also unveiled a new website that helps provide technical assistance.
The big picture: President Biden has set a goal of a national network of 500,000 public charging in place by 2030, and administration officials note that over 100,000 exist already.
What they're saying: "The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
Zoom in: The $5 billion program is focused on building out charging on the nation's interstate highway system.
- To access the funds, states must submit an EV infrastructure deployment plan by Aug. 1 to the DOT-DOE's Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and plans will be approved by Sept. 30.
- Plans filed earlier will be approved on a rolling basis, officials said. The federal government pays for 80% of projects under the program.
- Officials said the funding will be consistent with the administration's environmental justice guidelines, which call for 40% of the benefits from federal clean energy and climate investments flow to disadvantaged communities.
- The infrastructure law also has a separate $2.5 billion grant program for other projects to deploy charging and other alternative vehicle fuels in various areas. Officials say details on that will come later this year.
Yes, but: Another key part of the White House EV agenda remains stalled in Congress.
- Democrats' big climate and social spending package would greatly expand consumer incentives for buying electric vehicles.
- But the overall plan has collapsed, at least for now, absent buy-in from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va).