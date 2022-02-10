The Biden administration is throwing open the doors for states to begin tapping $5 billion over five years from the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand electric vehicle charging on the nation's highways.

Why it matters: Transportation is the nation's largest source of carbon emissions. Charging growth is key to helping EVs move from a small — albeit growing — share of sales into rivals for gas-powered cars and eventually replacing them in the market.

The White House has an aspirational target of 50% of all new cars sold in the U.S. to be zero-emissions models by 2030.

Driving the news: The administration is making an initial $615 million available to states in fiscal 2022.

This morning the Transportation Department released formal guidance for how states can apply for the funds.

DOT and the Energy Department also unveiled a new website that helps provide technical assistance.

The big picture: President Biden has set a goal of a national network of 500,000 public charging in place by 2030, and administration officials note that over 100,000 exist already.

What they're saying: "The President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help us win the EV race by working with states, labor, and the private sector to deploy a historic nationwide charging network that will make EV charging accessible for more Americans," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Zoom in: The $5 billion program is focused on building out charging on the nation's interstate highway system.

To access the funds, states must submit an EV infrastructure deployment plan by Aug. 1 to the DOT-DOE's Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, and plans will be approved by Sept. 30.

Plans filed earlier will be approved on a rolling basis, officials said. The federal government pays for 80% of projects under the program.

Officials said the funding will be consistent with the administration's environmental justice guidelines, which call for 40% of the benefits from federal clean energy and climate investments flow to disadvantaged communities.

The infrastructure law also has a separate $2.5 billion grant program for other projects to deploy charging and other alternative vehicle fuels in various areas. Officials say details on that will come later this year.

Yes, but: Another key part of the White House EV agenda remains stalled in Congress.